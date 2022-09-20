TSRTC to introduce electric buses

Two ITIs to be established in Hakimpet and Warangal

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 20, 2022 00:23 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is going to introduce 300 new electrical buses in the current financial year. It would also establish two Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Hakimpet and Warangal.

These decisions were taken on the occasion of MLA Bajireddy Govardhan completing one year term as the chairman of TSRTC.

The other decisions include filling 1,200 posts on compassionate grounds in the TSRTC, Jeeva water bottles with RTC brand, offering one DA to employees with the wages of October, and introducing new super deluxe and sleeper coach buses.

Explaining the steps taken in the last one year for bringing the TSRTC into profits, Mr. Govardhan said that TSRTC has been taking passengers to Tirupati with darshanam ticket, mini bus services were introduced in Nizamabad, new bus stand depot at Naraspur in Medak, B.Sc. nursing and vocational courses at Tarnaka hospital and 200 bed hospital.

Telangana
Hyderabad

