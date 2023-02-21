ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC to introduce AC sleeper buses

February 21, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Come March, the travelling experience for long distance passengers is likely to become more comfortable with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation scheduled to launch 16 AC sleeper buses.

According to the transport juggernaut, the AC sleeper buses, with 30 berths each, are equipped with all modern amenities and safety features for passengers. These include CCTV cameras — one in the driver’s cabin and the other in the passenger cabin — a vehicle tracking system and panic button that will be connected to the TSRTC Control Room. In terms of amenities, the buses have Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and a reading lamp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The buses are scheduled to make trips to destinations such as Bengaluru, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Chennai. Senior TSRTC officials, including Managing Director V C Sajjanar, inspected a prototype of the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US