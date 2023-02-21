HamberMenu
TSRTC to introduce AC sleeper buses

February 21, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Come March, the travelling experience for long distance passengers is likely to become more comfortable with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation scheduled to launch 16 AC sleeper buses.

According to the transport juggernaut, the AC sleeper buses, with 30 berths each, are equipped with all modern amenities and safety features for passengers. These include CCTV cameras — one in the driver’s cabin and the other in the passenger cabin — a vehicle tracking system and panic button that will be connected to the TSRTC Control Room. In terms of amenities, the buses have Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and a reading lamp.

The buses are scheduled to make trips to destinations such as Bengaluru, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Chennai. Senior TSRTC officials, including Managing Director V C Sajjanar, inspected a prototype of the bus.

