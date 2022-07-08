TSRTC to continue compassionate employment scheme after hiatus

July 08, 2022 18:42 IST

Compassionate appointments to be regularised depending on vacancies

After a hiatus of three years, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to revive the Breadwinners Scheme, a initiative which provides employment to dependents of deceased corporation staff.

According to a TSRTC note circulated on dated July 4, the move comes after the TSRTC board decided to resuscitate the scheme which was discontinued owing to several reasons. Some of these include the transport juggernaut suffering loses due to the increasing prices of diesel, schedule rationalising leading to excess staff, and buses going off the roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular noted that the TSRTC received a large number of applications and priority would be given to the kin of those staff who lost their lives while discharging their duties. The TSRTC board was of the opinion that the applications of dependents of drivers who despite suffering heart attacks while driving buses managed to steer the vehicle and passengers out of harm’s way would also be immediately considered.

However, these compassionate appointments are not permanent, but will be taken on board on consolidated pay for a period of three years and in phases. Once this is complete, a performance assessment test will be conducted. Those who have completed 240 working days each year with a “clean record” and score 60% in the test would be considered for regularisation, depending on availability of sanctioned vacancies.

According to former RTC board director and union leader M Nageswara Rao, as many as 1,100 workers have retired since January this year. He said that given the delay, all should be appointed as full-time employees. “Appointment on contract basis and with consolidated pay wage in a phased manner is unfair. The worker eventually will be a loser in this scheme,” he said, adding that the existing workers are facing hardships and the six dearness allowance instalments should be paid.