TSRTC to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

V.C. Sajjanar

August 08, 2022 20:48 IST

National anthem to be played everyday at all TSRTC locations

With India turning 75 this August 15, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is all set to celebrate the occasion for 12 days with great fervour, said its Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

“We will have befitting celebrations to mark the occasion. Our corporate office and key TSRTC locations in Telangana will hold the celebrations. The events will cover various aspects of celebrating the contributions made by our freedom fighters, TSRTC’s evolution from pre-Independence, cultural heritage and remembering those who contributed in the last 75 years,” said Mr. Sajjanar.

It is a moment of pride at TSRTC since it was in existence even before Independence and there is a long history and heritage of the corporation which had an impact on the daily lives of everyone as a child, student and adult, he said.

The celebrations include participation of employees, general public -- and the following events will take place across TSRTC locations in the State: TSRTC fleet and locations bearing the national flags, all employees wearing ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ badges throughout the celebrations, three large bus stations - Hyderabad, Khammam and Nizamabad - will have a walk-through stall of 32 freedom fighters and their short history, and their contribution to the freedom struggle.

The corporation will be doing a parade on Necklace Road on August 13, featuring TSRTC’s one of its early passenger buses as a remembrance of the event along with employees, supporters, and buses.

“Another unique event planned from August 9 is to play the national anthem at all TSRTC locations every day at 11 a.m. This is planned to instil pride and a sense of patriotism among people. Though it is planned during the celebrations, it might be extended depending on the public response,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

The TSRTC has also worked out various schemes under ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ for people. All people aged 75 years can avail a free ride on the Independence Day, while the T-24 ticket will be offered for ₹75 per person as against ₹120 per person existing now for travel in the twin cities on August 15. “Further, children born on August 15 will be provided free ride in TSRTC city buses till they complete 12 years,” he said, adding that blood donation camps are planned on August 18 to collect 7500 units in our hospital and other 75 TSRTC locations.