HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TSRTC to add around 1,860 electric buses by 2025

September 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar along with RTC employees launch Green Metro luxury AC buses at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar along with RTC employees launch Green Metro luxury AC buses at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In an attempt toward achieving an eco-friendly public transportation system, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plans to add around 1,860 electric buses to its fleet by 2025. The announcement was made on Wednesday as 25 electric buses were flagged off from Gachibowli Stadium.

Minister of Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar led the inauguration ceremony while TSRTC declared that it is the first state transport undertaking in India to have introduced 40 electric buses in March 2019. They intend to add the new fleet in two phases — 825 in FY 2023-24 and 1,035 in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Of the 1,860, 1,250 buses will be 12-metre in length, feature low-floors, and will operate as non-AC Intra-City buses; 50 buses will be 12-metre low-floor AC Intra-City buses; and 10 will be 10-metre AC double buses. For inter-city travel, 500 will be 12-metre non-AC variants and around 50 AC inter-city 12-metre buses, e-Garudas, will be included.

According to latest figures provided by the TSRTC, while the corporation runs 2,791 buses in Hyderabad, it operates 8,571 schedules running 9,076 buses that cover 31.96 lakh km carrying 45 lakh passengers daily.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.