TSRTC to add around 1,860 electric buses by 2025

September 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In an attempt toward achieving an eco-friendly public transportation system, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) plans to add around 1,860 electric buses to its fleet by 2025. The announcement was made on Wednesday as 25 electric buses were flagged off from Gachibowli Stadium.

Minister of Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar led the inauguration ceremony while TSRTC declared that it is the first state transport undertaking in India to have introduced 40 electric buses in March 2019. They intend to add the new fleet in two phases — 825 in FY 2023-24 and 1,035 in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Of the 1,860, 1,250 buses will be 12-metre in length, feature low-floors, and will operate as non-AC Intra-City buses; 50 buses will be 12-metre low-floor AC Intra-City buses; and 10 will be 10-metre AC double buses. For inter-city travel, 500 will be 12-metre non-AC variants and around 50 AC inter-city 12-metre buses, e-Garudas, will be included.

According to latest figures provided by the TSRTC, while the corporation runs 2,791 buses in Hyderabad, it operates 8,571 schedules running 9,076 buses that cover 31.96 lakh km carrying 45 lakh passengers daily.