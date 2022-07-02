TSRTC Tirumala special entry darshan tickets from today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams would issue 1,000 tickets priced at ₹300 to TSRTC passengers daily. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation began its Tirumala Special Entry Darshan Tickets initiative for passengers on Friday.

While the transport juggernaut had announced that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams would issue 1,000 tickets priced at ₹300 to its passengers every day.

TSRTC chariman Bajireddy Goverdhan said that the move is intended to improve the patronage of TSRTC. Pilgrims can also expect safe transport, he added.

TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar has requested passengers to make bookings two days in advance through the online portal for special entry darshan tickets as per the prescribed quota.