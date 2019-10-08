TSRTC strike | Telangana CM firm on removal of employees

The Telangana State government remained unrelenting on its stand of terminating the services of close to 50,000 employees of the State-owned Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The government is firm that it will treat only 1,200 odd employees, who reported to duty on Saturday, as employees of the corporation.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao categorically said that the government did not sack the employees and that they resorted to "self dismissal" by not adhering to the deadline fixed by the government for joining duties. The Chief Minister announced a series of steps that would be taken in the coming days for strengthening the TSRTC and turning it into profit mode.

The government, Mr. Rao said, had contemplated these measures as the unions continued their "excessive behaviour" and dictated terms to successive governments rather than striving for the recovery of the ailing corporation that had accumulated losses over the years.

"It is ridiculous that these leaders are making claims on intensification of their agitation," the Chief Minister said.

He said the government had directed the police department to keep a close watch on the bus depots and RTC properties as there was scope for the agitating employees to create some sort of disturbances.