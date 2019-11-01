TSRTC strike may trigger major agitation: CPI

The Communist Party of India State council has advised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led State government to take immediate steps to resolve the impasse over the ongoing indefinite strike by the employees of the State-owned Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) failing which it could turn into a major agitation covering all sections.

CPI State assistant secretary K. Sambasiva Rao criticised the State government for its attempts to spell out “false figures” during the hearing in the High Court. But in spite of the government’s efforts, it received repeated strictures from the judges who were dealing with the case.

“The situation hints at a major agitation in which the unfulfilled demands like three-acre land to SCs, two bedroom houses to poor and others are likely to come up. The State government should take the responsibility if it deteriorates giving scope for interference by the Central government,” he said addressing a press conference here.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao who launched an indefinite hunger strike, however, called it off on Thursday following the request made by leaders of the opposition parties and the leaders of the joint action committee of the TSRTC employees unions.

“The Chief Minister is resorting to such tactics as he is firm that the government should win the case,” he said. He ridiculed Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that the TRS manifesto did not promise merger of the TSRTC with the government and sought to know whether the manifesto contained mention about closure of the public sector organisation.