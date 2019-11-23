RTC strike enters 50th day, to continue

On the 50th day of their strike, the road transport corporation unions resumed the agitation after suspending the same for a couple of days by organising ‘Save RTC’ rallies across the State.

Mild tension prevailed in Khammam town as the workers stormed the bus station and pelted stones on waiting buses. The crew also deflated the tyres of buses and raised slogans. The confusion was confounded with commuters confronting the hired drivers and conductors for collecting higher fares. The police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Elsewhere, the workers took out rallies demanding that they be permitted to resume duties unconditionally. A bandh was observed in Vikarabad district in response to a call given by the unions expressing resentment over the death of a driver on Friday. Police arrested the workers at the local depot following a scuffle. The workers staged protest kneeling down at Zaheerabad. A human chain was formed at Telangana chowk in Mahabubnagar town. Voluntary contributions were collected from public for distribution to workers in Kothagudem.

RTC JAC convener E. Aswathama Reddy told a media conference at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station that the workers would continue the strike. The JAC would submit a letter to the corporation Managing Director reiterating their earlier decision to call off the strike if the employees were allowed to join unconditionally.

Three days ago, the JAC leaders who announced the decision requested the State government and the corporation management to provide the same environment for the employees which existed prior to commencement of the strike, i.e., October 4.

Mr. Reddy said the programme on Sunday would include formation of human chain at depots and women employees staging protest at MGBS from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The workers would pay tributes to the portraits of Telangana idealogue K. Jayashanker before the protest.