TSRTC stirke: After 52 days, Telangana transport employees’ strike called off

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders called off the 52 day-long strike on November 25 evening.

Though the JAC’s convener E. Ashwathama Reddy said on October 20 that they will call off the strike only if the TSRTC employees were allowed to join duties unconditionally, the TSRTC employees’ strike was called off without any such assurance from the State government or the corporation’s management.

The RTC employees launched the strike on October 5 with a list of 26 demands, including merger of TSRTC with State government, job security to bus drivers and conductors and filling up of vacancies.

As thousands of drivers, conductors, mechanics and other staff members did not attend duties, the public transportation system was effected and the corporation hired temporary drivers and conductors to avoid disruption in the services.

Though the State government gave two deadlines to the striking employees to rejoin duties, only a few of them responded to it.

The JAC leaders, on multiple occasions, had said that they were determined to continue the strike. However, the leaders last week stated that they were temporarily dropping the demand of merger of the corporation with the government. Meanwhile, JAC leader Ashwathama and one of the co-conveners K. Raji Reddy launched an indefinite fast from November 16.

The Telangana High Court on November 18 disposed of all the PIL petitions that either demanded the strike be declared illegal or for directions to the government to hold talks with striking workers. The High Court had said that it was the Labour Court that had to decide upon the legalities of the strike as per the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.

On November 18 evening, the two leaders called off their fast saying that they will take a final decision after going through the Court’s order.

The JAC leaders said that they received the copy of the Court’s order on November 20 and held a review meeting on it. Thereafter, addressing a press conference, Mr. Ashwathama requested the State government and the corporation’s management to allow employees to join duties without any conditions and to provide the same environment that existed before the strike.

However, the strike was called off on November 25.