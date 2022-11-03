TSRTC staff’s presence of mind saves passenger’s life

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
November 03, 2022 22:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The quick thinking of the conductor and driver aboard a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus saved the life of a passenger who was travelling from Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad, officials said.

Conductor A. Kavitha noted that a passenger was foaming at the mouth and began to vomit. Wasting no time, she informed driver Sharfuddin. The duo then alerted the Rajendranagar Depot, and drove the bus to a private hospital. The doctors diagnosed the passenger as having suffered a heart attack and immediately began treatment.

The family of the passenger and TSRTC senior management appreciated Ms. Kavitha and Mr. Sharfuddin’s presence of mind and said that having taken the passenger to the hospital was the right decision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app