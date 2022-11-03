TSRTC staff’s presence of mind saves passenger’s life

The quick thinking of the conductor and driver aboard a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus saved the life of a passenger who was travelling from Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad, officials said.

Conductor A. Kavitha noted that a passenger was foaming at the mouth and began to vomit. Wasting no time, she informed driver Sharfuddin. The duo then alerted the Rajendranagar Depot, and drove the bus to a private hospital. The doctors diagnosed the passenger as having suffered a heart attack and immediately began treatment.

The family of the passenger and TSRTC senior management appreciated Ms. Kavitha and Mr. Sharfuddin’s presence of mind and said that having taken the passenger to the hospital was the right decision.