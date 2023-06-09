TSRTC staff plan stir to press for salary revision

June 09, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s move to name and shame bus conductors selling fewer tickets has come under fire from employees and unions. While the depot managers are being blamed for printing the flexis with the names and employee numbers at Medchal, Miyapur and other depots, the employees are saying it is unfair. “Three depots have put up posters of employees not meeting the target of Travel As You Like (TAYL) tickets. But in the other depots, the harassment is verbal and continuous. In the absence of unions, employees have nowhere to vent their grievances,” said M. Venkati Goud of TSRTC Employees Union.

The employees are planning a ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ programme on June 14 to press for their demand of a new Pay Revision Commission to review the salaries of employees. “There is a lot of resentment and unhappiness among workers but they have nowhere to go as the unions did not have elections for the past four years. Many employees are unable to work due to the level of harassment,” said Mr. Goud.

“Bus drivers and conductors are being burdened with unrealistic targets of earning per kilometre and increasing fuel efficiency. To add to this, TAYL is another burden. We are calling for a Chalo Bus Bhavan to deal with this and other issues,” said K. Hanumanthu Mudiraj of the Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union.

“How are the bus conductors responsible if passengers don’t board their buses. They cannot herd pedestrians to board buses and give them tickets?” said Mr. Goud.