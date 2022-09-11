TSRTC staff perform skits to strike instant rapport with commuters

It is part of a cultural campaign called Prajala Vaddaku RTC

Special Correspondent karimnagar
September 11, 2022 00:28 IST

Artistes of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)’s cultural troupe performed skits on the premises of the bus station in Karimnagar on Saturday as part of a cultural campaign to highlight its passenger-friendly services.

The artistes captivated the commuters with their impressive folk art performance as part of a cultural campaign christened ‘Prajala Vaddaku RTC’.

The troupe highlighted the whole gamut of the services of the public transport entity, including its commuter friendly services, safety aspects, concessional bus passes and parcel-cargo-courier services, among others.

The campaign was held under the supervision of TSRTC Karimnagar Zone executive director V.Venkateshwarlu and regional manager Khusro Shah Khan.

The programme is aimed at building a good rapport with passengers, improving occupancy ratio in the TSRTC buses and strengthening the entity, sources said.

