Telangana

TSRTC slashes Garuda Plus fares

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has slashed Garuda Plus fares on four routes.

The transport juggernaut has reduced ₹ 54 on the Hyderabad-Warangal route, ₹ 100 on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, ₹ 111 on the Hyderabad-Adilabad route, and ₹ 121 on the Hyderabad-Bhadrachalam route.

The new fares would be applicable on scheduled services as well as special services operating for the Medaram Jatra, and if services are operated on inter-city routes after they cross Telangana.

The new fares will be applicable till March 31, 2022.


