TSRTC restores special fares

After a period of suspension, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to restore the increased fare for special bus services such as Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, and Volvo, which are mainly operated during jataras and fairs.

But, instead of the one-and-a-half times the fare, the fare will be limited to one-and-a-quarter times.

It may be recalled that the TSRTC, soon after the series of post-pandemic unlocks, had decided not to charge one-and-a-half times the fare on Sankranti, Dasara and Diwali. And it was of the opinion that the move yielded good results.

“As normalcy has been restored in all fields, including the capacity to spend in commuting, TSRTC felt appropriate to restore the special fares in case of special operations other than the scheduled operations,” a circular on the decision reads.

“In the recent past, the Corporation has introduced passenger cess, safety cess and diesel cess, to meet the increased cost of operations. The increase in fares by levying cess has stabilised as observed from the increased patronage of passengers in the ongoing marriage season,” the circular adds.