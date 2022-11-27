TSRTC reduces Metro combi-ticket price by ₹10

November 27, 2022 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Given the several complaints from students in connection with overcrowded ordinary buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday reduced the Metro combi-ticket price in the Greater Hyderabad Zone from ₹ 20 to ₹ 10.

The transport juggernaut had launched the Metro combi-ticket several years ago in an effort to help student bus pass holders to travel one way by Metro Deluxe and Metro Express. This was done so as to reduce the congestion on ordinary services.

But, of late, several students from across the city, including those travelling the 127 route, posted videos showing issues of acute congestion on ordinary services. The congestion was such that it was posing a safety hazard for passengers, especially students, during peak hours.

According to official documents, it was earlier this year that the price of the Metro combi-ticket was increased from ₹ 10 to ₹ 20. This resulted in a loss of sales of the ticket, leading to fewer students opting to buy it. More significantly, the move led to an increase in congestion on ordinary services.

With the reduction of the Metro combi-ticket, students, in addition to having the student bus pass, would now have to pay ₹ 10 for travelling one way on Metro services.