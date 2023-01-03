TSRTC records health status of its employees

January 03, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday said that as a part of a massive health check-up as many as 46,340 employees were screened.

The initiative — grand health challenge — began in November and lasted an entire month. According to the Corporation, the screening was no small task and is perhaps the largest such exercise taken up by the TSRTC. The grand health challenge was conducted in collaboration with CallHealth Services Private Limited.

According to TSRC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar, the management decided to focus on two aspects — health and skill training off the staff. ”In the Grand Health Challenge conducted in November last year, we conducted medical examinations for 46,340 personnel. We are always checking their health condition through data. We are considering the issue of deputing health volunteers to each depot soon to provide medical services at the field-level,” Mr Sajjanar said.

Mr. Sajjanar felicitated CallHealth Services Private Limited officials. He also inaugurated a blood bank at the TSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka. The blood bank is a collaborative effort of the TSRTC and Challa Charitable Trust.