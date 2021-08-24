TSRTC rakes in a per day revenue of ₹13.04 crore

occupancy increases by leaps and bounds

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) achieved an impressive occupancy ratio of 78% and revenue generation peaked at ₹13.04 crore.

According to the transport juggernaut, these milestones were reached on Monday. The TSRTC also ran 31.77 lakh km on that day. The earnings per kilometre (EPK) was pegged at ₹ 41.05.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday congratulated workers and said that the achievement reflects the hard work put of the staff. He underscored that the impressive OR and other parameters were achieved despite the COVID–19 pandemic and the high prices of diesel. Mr Kumar urged the public to use TSRTC buses.

The improvement in parameters comes at a time when the TSRTC posted a loss of ₹2,600 crore on account of various factors such as the raging pandemic and liabilities. At a recent review meeting, Mr. Kumar had urged officials to increase per day revenue generation by another ₹2 crore to ₹ 3 crore. Further, In order to ameliorate the dire situation the transport juggernaut finds itself in, the government stated that loans amounting to ₹ 1,000 crore were secured, and ₹500 crore was already released.

As was reported earlier in these columns, despite being hit by a loss of ₹ 2,600 crore on account of the pandemic and other liabilities, certain performance parameters of the TSRTC’s have witnessed an uptick in the past few months. These include OR, EPK, kilometres run, and fuel efficiency. The transport juggernaut saw a drop in OR of 48% in May, the lowest since September 2020. However, the OR improved to 64% at the end of July.

The average kilometres saw an increase from 8 lakh km in May to 22 lakh km at the end of July. Data shows that the TSRTC had operated 28 lakh km per day in April, and 34 lakh km per day, the highest since the lockdown came into effect.

Similarly, the TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) too saw a stabilisation of performance parameters. For instance, the EPK in March was ₹ 31.81. This increased at the end of July to ₹ 32.43. The average kilometres per day too improved from 6.31 lakh km to 6.38 lakh km at the end of July.

The TSRTC also introduced as many as 26 new service in both Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions since 2019. None of these were discontinued to the pandemic.