TSRTC Radio to make commuting a pleasant experience on city buses

January 28, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Passengers on city buses may look forward to leaving behind their worries and enjoy music and other broadcasts all through their ride if a pilot project by the TSRTC to introduce their own radio sees success.

On Saturday, the TSRTC Radio was launched on nine ordinary and Metro Express buses in the city, with the objective of providing entertainment to passengers on the go, and attracting more passengers. Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar has taken to social media to announce the same, after he launched the radio services on a bus from Kukatpally depot, from the TSRTC headquarters.

He later studied the functioning of the radio, and got apprised about the technical aspects by the Executive Director (Operations) P.V. Munishekhar and others. Mr. Sajjanar said the idea for introduction of radio on city buses was drawn from a suggestion made by a commuter.

The service are available on the buses plying on Uppal-Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar-Secunderabad, Gachibowli-Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad-Patancheru, Kukatpally-Shankarpally, Kondapur-Secunderabad, Koti-Patancheru, Ibrahimpatnam-JBS routes from Saturday onwards.

Apart from movie songs, the radio will broadcast stories with messages about human relations and public service messages about the importance of public transport, services of TSRTC, safety of women and children and cyber and financial frauds.

Feedback will be sought from the commuters by way of QR codes which will be displayed in the buses. Feedback may be given by scanning the codes using smartphones.

Based on the success of the pilot project, the radio will be made available on all buses of the corporation, the note said.