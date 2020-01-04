TSRTC plans to operate 4,000 buses to Medaram Jatara

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) proposes to operate 4,000 special buses during the Medaram Jatara and are expected to carry about 23 lakh devotees from across the state, said Executive Director (Operations) E. Yadagiri.

He held a review meeting with officials at Medaram here on Saturday on the arrangements being made by the RTC for the ensuing Sammakka Sarakka Jatara to be held at Medaram village from February 5 to 8.

According to Mr. Yadagiri, the TSRTC is going to set up 51 special bus stations across the state just for the Medaram buses. A total of 12,500 employees, including officers, supervisors, workers and security personnel, were roped into discharge duties during the jatara. A temporary bus station would be set up at Medaram in an area of 59 acres. The area will be covered with CCTV cameras and linked to the police command and control room. Electricity, drinking water RO plant, toilets, and other basic amenities are also being set up. Temporary sheds for the officials to take rest were constructed and fire proof measures taken. The medical camp will be available at the bus station round-the-clock. The Corporation would set up 39 queue lines to avoid inconvenience to the travellers. A temporary garage has also been set up and the spare parts and tyres were stored there.

“The TSRTC will run services during the jatara without expecting any profit. We will soon announce the tariffs for different destinations. Devotees can book their tickets online for super luxury and AC services. We will also run special buses to Vemulawada on every Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Mr Yadagiri said.