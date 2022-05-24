TSRTC parcel courier cargo service mulls home pick-up, drop

Staff Reporter May 24, 2022 21:10 IST

Staff Reporter May 24, 2022 21:10 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon have a home pick-up and drop for their parcel and courier service.

According to the Managing Director V C Sajjanar, the move would ensure bridging the last mile connectivity gap. Therefore, the transport juggernaut TSRTC will shortly launch this service.

The corporation has urged delivery partners and channel service agents to collaborate with TSRTC to make home delivery and pick up a robust engagement.

Interested candidates or firms can mail their business details, including potentiality and financial capability to splofficertsrtc@gmail.com.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Mr Sajjanar pointed out that TSRTC buses said that the corporation’s buses reach every corner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and are the life line which connects the 33 districts of the State And when it comes to movement of goods and passengers, RTC is offering one-stop services.



Our code of editorial values