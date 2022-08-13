TSRTC parade a hit with Albion bus on display

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 13, 2022 23:58 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s bus parade, conducted as part of the 75th year of independence, was well received as scores of buses reached the Tank Bund, especially one of the oldest buses in its fleet — the 1932 Albion bus.

The Albion is a 19-seater and was a part of the Road Transport Department’s (RTD) fleet. The RTD itself was part of the Nizam State Railway, which grew in size year-on-year.

As part of the parade, Garuda Plus and Rajdhani buses were also showcased.

Meanwhile, on Rakhi, the TSTRC transported 45 lakh passengers by means of 1,230 special services from the MGBS, JBS, L.B. Nagar, Aramghar, Santoshnagar, and Uppal Crossroads.

