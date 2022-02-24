TSRTC panel to look into HSD procurement after price diesel hike

Corporations mulls buying high speed diesel from retailers

Corporations mulls buying high speed diesel from retailers

Beset with a sudden, and crushing hike in high speed diesel (HSD) prices for bulk buyers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has formed regional-level committees to look into fuel purchase, including from retailers.

The move comes soon after oil marketing companies hiked HSD prices. As of now, the per litre price for HSD is higher than that which is being sold at retail outlets by approximately ₹2, and according to TSRTC officials approximately ₹7 over the previous price per litre.

As per guidelines issued to them, the regional committee will look into purchase orders of HSD through “retail oil filling agencies.” This will entail putting together a list of retail filling stations in close proximity to concerned TSRTC bus depots, and calling for quotations. The guidelines underscore that care must be taken to avoid congestion.

The guidelines include giving first priority to its own fuel filling stations. The transport juggernaut, at the moment, has a total of 22 such stations. While 15 are operated on contract by service providers, the TSRTC operates seven on its own. Priority on topping up HSD for its buses will be given to these seven fuel filling stations.

Guidelines also provide that disruption in operations should be avoided by stocking adequate HSD at respective bus depots, without compromising on safety. Staff has been instructed to exercise caution and not compromise on safety.

However, according to officials who did not wish to be identified, procurement from retail vendors is proving to be challenging. Oil marketing companies, a source said, appear to have taken note and are putting measures in place to curb this.

Former TSRTC board director M Nageswara Rao slammed the increase in HSD price. Describing it as an “unjust” practice, he said that a State transport undertaking having to pay more than the retail rates is deplorable. He criticised the fuel price hike for bulk buyers and said that it is happening at a time when the TSRTC is struggling for survival.