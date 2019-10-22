TSRTC operates 59% fleet

The TSRTC operation on Tuesday saw a dip in services with approximately 59% of the fleet being operated.
While the number of buses which the transport juggernaut pressed into service the day before stood at 6,276, translating to 70.13%, the number on Tuesday was 5,321.
The TSRTC said that the number of drivers and conductors who reported to duty on Tuesday was 3,888 and 5,321 conductors respectively.
As many as 3,374 services were operated with ticket issuing machines.
