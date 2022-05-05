TSRTC officials interact with passengers, crew

TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar interacting with passengers on a city bus

May 05, 2022 22:35 IST

Sajjanar travels in city buses as part of ‘Thursday-Bus Day’ initiative

To directly take feedback from the passengers and assess their satisfactory levels, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar travelled in the city buses and interacted with the passengers as part of ‘Thursday-Bus Day’ initiative.

“TSRTC is receiving good patronage in the rural areas. There is a steep increase in the occupancy in rural areas compared to Hyderabad, where it is marginal,” Mr. Sajjanar said. The Corporation feels that there is tremendous scope for the increase in the city and as a part of a strategy to improve the occupancy in the city, 102 senior officers, including MD, were assigned specific routes to assess the scope.

The officers interacted with passengers and the bus crew. Mr. Sajjanar instructed the officers to travel in at least four city buses and interact with passengers and crew. Passengers gave suggestions regarding the frequency of buses, amenities, initiatives etc and all of them were compiled to help the management plan operations as per the public demand.

“Some of the suggestions were to involve other stakeholders coordination -- like GHMC and traffic police. With proper coordination, suggestions will be implemented soon,” the MD added.