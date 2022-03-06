TSRTC offers free bus travel for 60+ women on March 8
Four exclusive trips for women during peak hours
To mark Women’s Day on March 8, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a host of initiatives, including free travel for women above 60 years of age and four exclusive trips for women during peak hours.
In addition to this, free stall space at bus stations for the sale of products by women entrepreneurs, will be provided till March 31.
Free heavy motor vehicle driving training at the TSRTC’s 30 driving institutes for women for 30 days will also be provided. Further, a 20% discount on T24 tickets within the Greater Hyderabad Zone will be offered.
The TSRTC will now have two seats reserved for pregnant and nursing women.
