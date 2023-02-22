TSRTC, Odisha RTC ink pact

February 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) signed an MoU on Wednesday to start bus services between the two States.

According to TSRTC, a high demand for buses between Odisha and Telangana has led to both the transport undertakings enhance services.

TSRTC will operate 10 buses from various cities in Telangana to destinations in Odisha, while OSRTC will ply 13 buses to several destinations in Telangana.

“As per this MoU, TSRTC will cover 3,378 km with 10 buses in Odisha and OSRTC will cover 2,896 km with 13 buses in Telangana, with a parity of 482 km in favour of Telangana,” a statement from the TSRTC reads.