TSRTC not to hike fares

March 06, 2022 18:46 IST

The recent price hike in high speed diesel (HSD) for bulk buyers will is not likely to affect the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s bus services , according to officials.

There were concerns that to offset potential losses on account of a price increase, the TSRTC could explore the possibility of reducing bus services. However, officials said that this will not be the case.

As was reported in these columns, the transport juggernaut, which previously enjoyed HSD prices lower in retail market, was facing a steep hike to the tune of approximately ₹7 per litre. In an unusual move, the TSRTC constituted committees comprising its officers to identify retail fuel suppliers in close proximity to its depots, and enter into agreements with them so that its buses could be topped up.

On account of the HSD price hike, the TSRTC was expecting a per day loss between ₹38 lakh to ₹40 lakh. But, as of now, TSRTC officials said that the buses being topped up at retail fuel suppliers appears to have stopped the situation from exacerbation.

“We have our own retail outlets. But now we have been getting diesel from retail filling stations. As of now there is no problem. All of our buses are being filled at these retail outlets. So, the extent of losses that we expected are not being seen as of now,” a senior TSRTC official said.

When contacted, V C Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC said, “We have not reduced any bus services because of the increase in diesel prices. There are no plans at the moment to reduce them in the future.”