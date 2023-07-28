TSRTC MD’s photograph wrongly used as Mumbai terror attack victim; seeks apology

July 28, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar in a tweet threatened YouTube channel RAAAZ with legal action for using his photograph instead of the image of a police officer killed in Mumbai attacks.

Mr. Sajjanar tweeted a screen grab which purportedly shows him being identified as Vijay Salaskar, who was killed, by terrorists in Mumbai.

The RAAAZ YouTube channel posted a video ‘Masterminds of Mumbai Terror Attack - What Happened to Them’ on May 19, 2023. The video, which is just over 13 minutes in duration, misidentifies Mr. Sajjanar as Vijay Salaskar around the 10:17 minute mark. Also shown in the video are photos of the other police officers killed by terrorists - Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte Anti Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare.

Mr. Sajjanar claimed that he wrote to RAAAZ on contact@bigbrainco.com but received no response. “Since you haven’t responded to my mail, I want to bring to your attention here an error in the video recently published on your channel. In the video, you have mistakenly used my photograph identifying as Vijay Salaskar,” he tweeted, urging them to also carry an apology.

“Please be aware that if corrective measures are not taken promptly, it may be necessary for us to explore legal action against your YouTube channel,” he tweeted.

RAAAZ channel has 1.47 million subscribers and 534 videos.