TSRTC launches cargo services

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Friday launched its parcel, courier and cargo service.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the services will be made available at all bus stations and in the first phase will begin with 104 buses and 140 stations.

Each station will have a dedicated staff of three to five employees. An app will soon be developed which will enable the booking and delivery of parcels and cargo.

Interestingly, during the lockdown, buses of the PCC Service were pressed into service to transport food items to anganwadi centres.

The tariff for booking dickeys, parcels, couriers, and bulk transportation is contingent upon the number of kilometres travelled and weight, among other factors.

The first cargo consignment left from the MGBS to Nizamabad on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Transport Minister said, “We have ample number of employees who will be available for cargo services. There will be three to five people, depending on the need, at each station.”

Touching upon bus services in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, he said that at the moment there are no plans of resumption of services give the number of COVID – 19 positive cases that are being recorded in the city.