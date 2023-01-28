TSRTC launches ‘AM 2 PM’ express parcel service

January 28, 2023 05:14 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched “AM 2 PM” express parcel service for faster movement and delivery parcels through RTC buses.

The new service was launched on Friday by Managing Director of TSRTC V.C. Sajjanar. Speaking on the occasion, he said the corporation is focusing on alternative income sources in addition to revenue from passenger movement. As part of such plans, there were into management of fuel filling stations, logistics (cargo), packaged drinking water and now express parcel service.

Stating that results from logistics services were highly encouraging and to take the service more closer to customers they had launched express parcel service in the name of “AM 2 PM”. The service had become available to customers from Friday in Hyderabad and all district headquarters in the State.

Explaining the features of the new service, Mr. Sajjanar said under the “AM 2 PM” service the parcels booked by noon would be reach the destination by 9 p.m. the same day and the service starts from ₹99 onwards. Payment for availing the service could be made either in cash or through UPI.

The express parcel service was being made available at 99 locations in the State and more details about it could be had by call on mobile number 91546-80020 or by logging on to TSRTC logistics website www.tsrtcparcel.in. He stated that RTC had moved and distributed 37.21 lakh parcels by December-end this financial year and made revenue of ₹68 crore. The revenue target from cargo service for the year was ₹100 crore.

Mr. Sajjanar said about 14,000 parcels were being handled by TSRTC every day and so far they had handled 1.7 crore parcels from the beginning. The “AM 2 PM” service would be extended to other States too soon with plans to handle parcels up to 5 kg weight to Tirupati, Bengaluru, Kurnool, Vijayawada and other cities.