TSRTC Khammam starts hiring temporary staff

Even as the strike called by the JAC of various employees’ unions of the TSRTC is slated to begin from the wee hours of Saturday, the authorities of the TSRTC Khammam region have initiated a special drive to hire temporary drivers and conductors to operate the fleet to cater to the huge rush of passengers ahead of Dasara festival.

The strike called by the JAC of the TSRTC employees unions to press for a charter of demands, including merger of the State-owned transport corporation with the government and the long pending pay revision, is expected to hit the operation of bus services under the six depot limits in the old composite Khammam district. There are as many as 183 hired buses of the total 600 buses operated in the region.

The authorities held discussions with the owners of the hired buses and reportedly convinced them to run the buses to help cope with the extra rush of passengers in the current festive season, TSRTC sources said.

The TSRTC officials in coordination with the Transport Department officials have put in place a contingency plan to operate the fleet by hiring the services of retired bus drivers and conductors as well as those having valid heavy driving licences with requisite driving experience.

Meanwhile, the constituent employees unions of the TSRTC JAC comprising the Telangana Mazdoor Union, TSRTC Staff and Workers Federation and TSRTC Employees Union organised a roundtable here on Friday evening to muster support of people for their strike.

In a statement, the JAC leaders alleged that the inordinate delay of the State government in resolving their long-pending demands including pay revision compelled them to go for strike.

Asserting that the strike was solely meant to safeguard the public transport entity, they deplored that the government was adopting a callous attitude towards the legitimate demands of the TSRTC employees.

They pointed out that the RTC employee played a catalyst role in the success of the Sakala Janula Samme in 2011, the historic strike that propelled the separate Telangana movement to its logical end in the past.