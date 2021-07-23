TSRTC JAC ups the ante on demands

HYDERABAD

23 July 2021 20:18 IST

Seek crediting of salaries on time

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday upped the ante in their demands to be paid salaries on time and fair treatment of employees.

Speaking to the media, TSRTC JAC office bearers K. Raji Reddy, from the TSRTC Employees Union, and K, Hanumanthu Mudiraj, from the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union, among others, laid out plans which entail meeting top officials of the State and Union government and explaining to them their grievances.

Mr. Reddy said that a representation on these issues was given to the office of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, even as he maintained that despite comments to the contrary, unions of the TSRTC continue to function. Units of the JAC have been established in all regions and conveners have taken charge.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the JAC plans to meet Labour Commissioner Ahmad Nadeem on July 26 to submit a representation which will touch upon working conditions, including frequent delays in crediting salaries to workers. On August 3, the JAC will convene a meeting to discuss a future course of action.

Mr. Mudiraj said that on August 7, the JAC will stage a protest outside the Bus Bhavan, and on August 10, will submit memorandums to depot managers. Plans are afoot to meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The TSRTC JAC demanded that the government come clean on Cooperative Credit Society and release five instalments of pending dearness allowances. They also demanded that the TSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka be upgraded to a super speciality hospital.