TSRTC JAC seeks payment of arrears, clarity before gazette notification of merger is issued

September 13, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, calling for immediate attention to various issues affecting the rights and welfare of TSRTC employees.

On top of the list is the resolution of pending pay revisions for 2017 and 2021, which the JAC insists must be addressed before finalising the master pay scale on par with that of government employees.

The JAC emphasised the need to settle variances in categories, designations, and posts among TSRTC workers so as to provide clarity and consistency in job roles within the corporation. It has also called for payment of 50% of the bond amount associated with the 2013 pay scales before salaries are disbursed through the State treasury, and before the issuing of a gazette notification regarding the merger of TSRTC employees with the State government.

The JAC has also pressed for the payment of the January 2023 dearness allowance (DA), along with the arrears of eight DA instalments. It has also demanded the inclusion of all registered TSRTC trade unions in the committee responsible for shaping policies, ensuring that the concerns and perspectives of workers are adequately represented.

A tax holiday for all types of buses for at least five years so as to unburden the TSRTC is also on the list of 33 requests.

