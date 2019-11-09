TSRTC JAC says Chalo Tank Bund a success

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee on Saturday termed Chalo Tank Bund a success and thanked the protesters, especially women workers of the transport juggernaut.

In a statement issued to the media, the JAC said that despite several attempts made by the government to thwart the event, the workers, political parties and student unions made it a success.

Thanking TSRTC’s women conductors, the JAC said that their role was critical in the Chalo Tank Bund event. They urged them to continue to have the same spirit.

The TSRTC-JAC condemned police ‘violence’ and claims of Maoist involvement in the protests.

As a mark protest, the workers will observe a black badge day on Sunday.