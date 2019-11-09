Telangana

TSRTC JAC says Chalo Tank Bund a success

Police using batons on the agitators in the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest near Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday.

Police using batons on the agitators in the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest near Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

RTC unions condemn police ‘violence’

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee on Saturday termed Chalo Tank Bund a success and thanked the protesters, especially women workers of the transport juggernaut.

In a statement issued to the media, the JAC said that despite several attempts made by the government to thwart the event, the workers, political parties and student unions made it a success.

Thanking TSRTC’s women conductors, the JAC said that their role was critical in the Chalo Tank Bund event. They urged them to continue to have the same spirit.

The TSRTC-JAC condemned police ‘violence’ and claims of Maoist involvement in the protests.

As a mark protest, the workers will observe a black badge day on Sunday.

