TSRTC JAC leaders call off indefinite fast

TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders have called off their indefinite fast on Monday evening. Convener of the JAC E. Ashwathama Reddy said that they will take a final decision on the strike (launched 45-days ago) on Tuesday evening after going through High Court’s judgement copy in this regard. The JAC along with Opposition parties were planning to organize ‘Sadak Bandh’ on Tuesday. This too has been put off.

One of the four co-convenors of the JAC K. Raji Reddy had started a fast along with Mr. Ashwathama Reddy on Saturday. Police detained both of them from their residences. Later, they were admitted in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where the two leaders continued their indefinite fast.

However, Mr. Ashwathama Reddy and Mr. Raji Reddy have high blood pressure, and the former has diabetes too. The indefinite fast posed a threat to their life. Speaking to media on Monday afternoon, OGH’s Superintendent B. Nagender said that though their health condition was stable, it could turn critical anytime if they continue with their fast. Doctors requested them to call off their fast.

However, another co-conveners of the JAC, Thomas Reddy said on Monday afternoon that the leaders were determined to continue the fast. Leaders of Opposition parties, including Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), visited the JAC leaders on fast at OGH. The Opposition party leaders held closed door meetings at the hospital. Plans to hold ‘Sadak Bandh’ were announced.

However, after High Court gave order in this regard on Monday evening, the JAC leaders called off the fast. TJS president M. Kodandaram said that based on the Court’s directions and considering health condition of the two JAC leaders, the fast was called off.

After calling off the fast in the evening, Mr Ashwathama Reddy announced: “A final decision on the strike will be taken after receiving the judgement copy. All unions will hold central committee meetings tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”