March 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon roll out ‘dynamic pricing’ for 46 services from Hyderabad on a pilot basis, its top leadership said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and managing director V.C. Sajjanar said the dynamic pricing for online ticket booking would be implemented from March 27 on long distance routes.

The dynamic pricing would rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning to arrive at prices, after factoring in parameters such as the number of passengers at the time, traffic and demand for tickets. It would initially be implemented on routes from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. The TSRTC would then analyse the performance and consider extending it to other routes.

Mr. Sajjanar said the dynamic pricing would offer tickets at lower prices compared with private operators who, at times, charged around 300% higher. He said the TSRTC decided to introduce the system to offer “affordable and budget friendly travel”. He claimed that, as a result of this move, unseasonal ticket price would fall by up to 30% of the original fare.

For example, the peak ticket fare for a Garuda bus service would be ₹1,550 compared with the normal fare of ₹1,290, and while lowest fare would be ₹960. Similarly, for Super Luxury, the peak ticket fare would be ₹1,220 against the normal fare of about ₹1,000. The lowest fare, however, would be ₹840.

He said passengers would be able to book seats of their choice and that the tickets would be available online an hour before the bus service starts.