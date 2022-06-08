TSRTC hikes diesel cess

Each day, over 42 lakh passengers travel by buses

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which carries over 42 lakh passengers each day, has decided to hike diesel cess. Instead of of a ₹2 per ticket, beginning June 9, this cess will be payable in slabs of ₹5, depending on the distance travelled.

The cess will be levied on all types of services in the districts and also buses travelling long distance services. The TSRTC clarified that the cess within the Greater Hyderabad Zone has not been increased, meaning passengers travelling in the city will not have to pay more.

“In the case of Pallevelugu services, there will be no change in the minimum fare of ₹10 so as not to burden the short distance travellers,” an excerpt from a statement released to the media stated.

The TSRTC also said that the price of bus passes for students in the GHZ and rural areas too would be increased and went on to maintain that the increase in diesel prices is behind the move.

“The Corporation buses use nearly 6 lakh litres of diesel each day and the price of bulk HSD oil which was ₹84.75 per litre in December 2021 was increased to ₹118.73 per litre in March 2022.,” the transport juggernaut stated.

The revised fare will not be applicable to those who who have reserved their tickets in advance. Bus passes issued at prerevised rates will continue to be valid till the expiry of validity at old rates.

The TSRTC management urged passengers to continue using its buses and they continue to be a safe and affordable mode of transport.