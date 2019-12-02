TSRTC hikes bus fare

The basic fare for travelling in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses increased by 20 paisa per kilometre from 00.00 hours of Tuesday (December 3).

Besides, charges for different kinds of bus passes too has been hiked. The fares were last hiked in 2016. Officials said that the fares had to be increased owing to increase in price of fuel, spare parts, tyres and others.

To avoid arguments or other issues between passengers and conductors over small change for buying tickets, minimum fares have been rounded off to next higher multiple of ₹5 or ₹ 10 after the revision.

For instance, the minimum fare for tickets in Pallevelugu, Semi Express,City Ordinary buses has been rounded off to ₹10.

A circular issued by TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma stated that rounding off the fares shall be carried out after adding tariff at toll plaza, Passenger Cess, amenities, GST on AC services and others to get final fare.

Officials said the revenue realised during the 2019-2020 up to August-2019 is ₹2057.87 crore as against the expenditure of ₹2361.25 crore. Loss to the corporation is ₹303.39 crore. With hike in the charges, a part of the losses are expected to be recovered.

The TSRTC MD directed that the fares charged during special occasions like fair, festivals, weekends, should not exceed 1.5 times the normal fare. Usually, heavy rush is observed during festivals as people leave the city to spend time with family members in their native places.

Officials from the corporation said that they are exploring various options to provide bathrooms, dress changing rooms, for drivers and conductors at change-over points which are not at depots. After the staff completes one trip, they might stop the bus by side of road (change over points) where the facilities might not be available. “We are exploring options of providing mobile toilets and dress changing rooms.,” said an official from the corporation.