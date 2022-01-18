TSRTC generates ₹ 107 cr. revenue in Sankranti season

Hyderabad

18 January 2022 22:22 IST

Over 4000 special buses carried nearly 55 lakh passengers

Taking several lakh passengers to their destinations safely this Sankranti season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced that it had generated a revenue of ₹ 107 crore.

According to data which the transport juggernaut released, this revenue was generated during Sankranti season, from January 7 to January 17. The average revenue generated per day was over ₹ 9.75 crore.

The TSRTC was off to a promising start with over ₹ 12.04 crore generated on the very first day of the festival season — January 7 — and closed with ₹ 12.21 crore on January 17.

The transport juggernaut said that it operated over 4,000 special buses which left from several locations such as Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Jubilee Bus Station, Aramghar, L B Nagar, CBS , K P H B and other important points, and transported as many as 55 lakh passengers to their destinations within Telangana and neighbouring States, including Andhra Pradesh.

TSRTC personnel were closely monitoring movements of buses and the rush of passengers to ensure hassle-free journeys all through the season.

Bus stations were bustling with activity and witnessed a surge of passengers. Platforms were choc-a-bloc with students who were seen leaving for their respective hometowns given the extended Sankranti holidays.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and Managing Director V C Sajjanar expressed their gratitude to passengers, and encouraged the public to take the Corporation’s buses.