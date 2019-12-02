TSRTC fares to go up

The cost of traveling in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in Hyderabad would increase by at least ₹5 on existing ticket prices from Monday midnight. This is applicable for City Ordinary, Metro Express and Metro Delux buses. If the distance of journey is more than 40km or has more than 23 stages, the ticket charges would increase by ₹10.

In case of bus passes, people would have to shell out 18% to 23.3% more than what they used to pay. For instance, Students General Bus Ticket (SGBT) charges for a month increases from ₹130 to ₹165.

Addressing a press conference at Jubilee Bus Station, Secunderabad, on Monday, Executive Director of TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone V. Venkateshwarlu said that people will have to pay ₹5 more than what they used to, to buy a ticket.

“If the distance to be traveled is more than 40 km or crosses the 23rd stage, the hike is ₹10,” Mr. Venkateshwarlu said. Charges in air-conditioned buses would remain the same as people pointed out that the ticket fares in these buses were already high.

The hike in bus fares will bring in an additional revenue of ₹27 crore to the Corporation’s Greater Hyderabad Zone. Prior to the hike, the monthly revenue in the zone was around ₹96 crore and expenditure was ₹145 crore. So the monthly loss was at least ₹49 crore. With the hike, the loss will come down to ₹23 crore per month.