TSRTC Employees Union calls for ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ on May 21

The TSRTC Employees’ Union, affiliated to the AITUC, has given a call for ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ on May 21 to press for its charter of demands, including speedy completion of the process for merger of the TSRTC with the government.

The other demands of the TSRTC Employees’ Union include revival of trade unions in the public transport entity, payment of salaries on first of every month, immediate payment of pending pay revision for 2017, job security for all employees of the TSRTC, filling all the vacancies and reduction of workload, among others, according to a press release.

The Union has called upon the TSRTC employees to participate in the ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ programme scheduled for May 21 in Hyderabad and make it a success in pursuit of their long pending demands.

