TSRTC employees await pay revision

April 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

Despite assurances of pay revision, employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continue to remain suspicious of their pay revision.

“TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan has spoken about pay revision, and gave assurances. But the thing is that the last pay revision came in 2017. Another one was due in 2021. Both have not been implemented. Time and again we have raised the demand, but so far nothing has happened. For negotiations, there is a need to recognise the importance of unions,” said K Hanumanthu Mudiraj from the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union.

Pay revision for the TSRTC is due every four years. Mr Mudiraj said that any further inordinate delay would lead to a third cycle of pay revision which would require the government’s attention. “Two pay revision cycles have already not been implemented. The next pay revision is scheduled for 2025. This too will lapse. Andhra Pradesh has implemented pay revision We have also been demanding a revision in pay scales on a par with those given to government employees. There are many problems,” he said.

A union leader who did not wish to be identified said that there are murmurs of a likelihood of a pay revision being implemented in the near future. The employees are keenly monitoring developments, he said.

“Instead of pay revision, we got interim relief. Known as IR, this is around 16%. While the unions have not been consulted, we are hearing that the TSRTC leadership is in talks with the government,” he said.

Union leaders sought to compare the pay revision of the TSRTC with their counterparts in the Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation. “Not only has the APSRTC already announced and implemented pay revision, they are now part of the government,” the union leader said.

A TSRTC official said that the percentage of pay revision, which is calculated on the basic pay, is usually arrived at by means of negotiations. “There is a likelihood that the pay revision is based on previous pay revision cycles. The fitment factor will be decided by the TSRTC,” the officer said.

It was ahead of Diwali last year that the TSRTC had announced a “gift” and that it would pay workers three out of five unpaid dearness allowance arrears.