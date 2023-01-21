TSRTC earns over ₹165 cr. revenue during Sankranti

January 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A sharp increase in the patronage of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) by passengers during the Sankranti festival season has helped the public sector transporter to make over 103% higher revenue during the January 10-20 period compared to last year.

Telangana RTC has earned a rvenue of ₹165.46 crore from January 10-20 against ₹103.17 crore revenue made last year. Chairman of TSRTC Bajireddy Goverdhan and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar stated on Saturday that about 2.82 crore passengers had travelled by buses during the festival period. The revenue made this year is ₹62.29 crore more compared to last year.

Plying special buses with regular fares, offer of 10% discount in advance booking of to and fro tickets during the festival season and arrangement of special lanes for RTC buses at toll plazas on highways to ensure faster reach to destinations had attracted people to travel by RTC buses. Compared to last year, about 12 lakh more passengers had travelled by TSRTC buses during the festival season this year.

They stated that occupancy ratio had also increased by about 12% this season as it was 71.19% this year against 59.17% last year. By plying 2.42 lakh km every day on an average this season, the TSRTC buses had travelled 3.57 crore km this festival season with an increase of 26.6 lakh km against last year.

Complimenting the staff, the Chairman and Managing Director said they had discharged duties in tune with the passenger rush without causing any inconvenience to travellers. A total of 3,923 special buses were plied during the festival season with regular fare, against the practice of collecting higher fares during the festival seasons in the recent years.

They also thanked people for their patronage and requested them to continue that. The RTC had arranged special camps at L.B. Nagar, Uppal, Aramgarh, KPHB and Bowenpally to handle the festival rush and also arranged bio-toilets, drinking water and chairs for passenger convenience. They thanked the authorities of Transport, Police, National Highways Authority of India for their co-operation.