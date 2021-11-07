Telangana

TSRTC driver assaulted by duo

A video of two persons assaulting a TSRTC bus driver and hurling abuses went viral on social media on Sunday. The duo was travelling in an SUV sporting an MLA sticker.

The incident reportedly took place between Shadnagar and Jadcherla on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. However, Shadnagar police claimed that no action was taken since the issue was not brought to their notice. In the video, the duo was seen holding sticks and beating the bus driver for reportedly trying to overtake their vehicle.


Printable version | Nov 7, 2021 8:32:13 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

