TSRTC diverting city buses for Medaram jatara; delays likely for Hyderabad commuters

February 19, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Around 68% of the Greater Hyderabad Zone’s fleet is expected to be deployed for the jatara. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Bus commuters in Hyderabad will possibly have to wait longer at stops as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will begin diverting buses for the Medaram jatara scheduled to be held from February 21 to 24. Around 68% of the Greater Hyderabad Zone’s (GHZ) fleet is expected to be deployed for the jatara.

With the TSRTC’s GHZ having planned to send around 1,800 buses out a fleet of 2,644 in phases, officials expect fewer buses plying within the city. Coupled with high occupancy rates on account of the Mahalakshmi Scheme for women and transgenders, city operations are likely to take a beating.

“Passengers from GHZ will have to plan their trips within the city better as we expect disruption in frequency. It is not that all 1,800 buses will be sent out on the same day, and in one go, but city services will be affected,” a TSRTC official said.

For instance, about 650 buses will be pressed into service on February 21, and around 600 and 700 will follow suit over the next two days.

The TSRTC had portended a high turnout at the upcoming jatara, and a paucity of buses much in advance. As a result, the management wrote to the government, seeking help, suggesting that 1,500 private buses be pressed into service to ameliorate the situation.

“There was a meeting with private bus owners and they have agreed to rise to the occasion. We will start using their buses for the jatara from February 21 to February 23,” a senior TSRTC officer said.

