TSRTC directed to pay Rs 5,000 for cancelled service

December 17, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed

A consumer commission ordered the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to pay ₹5,000 compensation to a passenger after a bus depot manager did not inform him that a bus service was cancelled.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad was dealing with a complaint filed by  A Mogili. The opposite party was the TSRTC and the Mancherial Depot Manager.

The complainant stated that on October 6, 2021 he bought a ticket for a seat on the Super Luxury bus and reached the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station an hour before departure. After the bus did not arrive till 9.30 pm, he called the customer helpline and was advised to call the Mancherial Depot Manager. The latter allegedly took the call but kept the phone aside. The complainant stated that he called up to 20 times but did not get a proper response. Finally the manager answered his call and informed him that the bus service was cancelled.

The complainant stated that he had important commitments and the bus service was cancelled without prior notice. Given that there was no other bus service to Yapa bus stop, he took a bus to Karimnagar and then boarder a taxi which cost him ₹7,000. The other party did not file any written version, the commission stated.

The commission stated that while the other party was providing services to the people of the State, the fact that they did not respond to the notices amounts to deficiency in service, negligence and irresponsibility.

Costs of ₹2,000 were also ordered.

