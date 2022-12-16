TSRTC continues to grapple with losses; occupancy increases

December 16, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which turned 90 this year, grappled with high diesel costs, leading to losses. The transport juggernaut tried to address the situation through measures, some of which pinched the passenger’s pocket. On the other hand, it took to social media to address passenger grievances, introduced special services for those working in the IT corridor, and significantly improved the occupancy ratio.

Bulk diesel cost hike

The TSRTC consumes approximately 6 lakh litres of diesel each day. And when diesel prices for buyers of bulk quantities rose in March this year by around ₹7, the transport juggernaut, already dealing with frequent hikes, found itself in a tough spot. However, it found a workaround. Depots were issued orders to identify the nearest retail fuel outlet and procure diesel from them. TSRTC’s 22 fuel outlets. Service providers on contact managed 15. Its outlets were given priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket prices

Beginning March 19, passengers using ordinary, metro deluxe and express services had to pay more. Further, the introduction or hiking of cesses and a rounding off to the nearest multiples had the effect of a hike. To grapple with losses, the TSRTC introduced a passenger cess of ₹5 and ₹10 on certain services. A diesel cess payable in slabs of ₹5, depending on the distance travelled was included. A safety cess of ₹1, also rounded off to the nearest multiple of ₹5, was introduced. Bus pass charges saw a hike from ₹950 to ₹1,150 for ordinary buses, and from ₹1,070 to ₹1,300 for metro express buses. Similar hikes were seen on other services as well.

Double-decker buses

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao gave a thrust to a demand for double-decker buses. A tender for 10 buses was issued, and manufacturers evinced interest. However, route feasibility remains a concern. The TSRTC is now dealing with identifying routes where these buses, which are subject to movement restrictions due to their height, can move unhindered on city roads.

Better occupancy

After being dealt with a double whammy of increasing fuel costs and buses going off the roads during the pandemic, the TSRTC saw an improvement in occupancy as compared to October last year. While the OR in 2021 was 59.58%, it rose this year to 67.72%. The losses over the same period shrunk from ₹1,440 crore last year to ₹356 crore.

Social media presence

Social media proved a medium through which passengers could publicly air their grievances. These included frequency issues. An inadequate number of buses and overcrowding were a concern for students. Buses across some routes, including the 127 series, were overcrowded. Students raised the issue and underscored that overcrowding was proving dangerous. Students posted video clips and images of which passengers were purportedly seeing dangling from the footboards. As a response, the TSRTC decided to reduce the price of the metro combi-ticket by ₹10.

IT corridor passengers

With a large number of passengers working in the IT corridor, the TSRTC introduced special packages. This included exclusive metro express services from Medchal to SEZ, Kokapet.